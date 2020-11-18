A great promo to play comfortably in a Noblechairs EPIC gaming chair

You have a real war machine to play your games, but to fully enjoy them you need to be installed. That is why we are now offering you a good offer for the Noblechairs EPIC gaming chair.

Noblechairs EPIC: Play comfortably

The Noblechairs EPIC Gaming Chair performs very well in its field with a great finish (1.5mm thick synthetic leather) that does not tear after 6 months or 1 year. In addition, it offers good support that allows you to play for long hours thanks to its side reinforcements.

Like the seat, the backrest can be tilted (up to 135 degrees) to follow all movements perfectly, but also to adapt to your morphology. This is done easily using a side lever and a control button. The armrests are also adjustable in 4 different directions, they are perfectly installed with the Noblechairs EPIC.

The latter is made of steel and can hold up to 120 kg.

We must act quickly because the promotion ends today. It stands at 279.96 euros, while it was previously displayed at 399.95 euros. And if you’re looking for a great display, here’s another great plan for a 240Hz gaming model.

Why order this chair?

Super support Robust Adjustable in all directions

