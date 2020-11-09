A great price for this 27-inch WQHD 144Hz curved gaming monitor from Fox Spirit

If you want to play in the best possible conditions, here is a curved game screen that you won’t fail on. This is the Fox Spirit PGM270 and now with a promo code you can get an additional 50 euro discount.

Fox Spirit PGM270: A screen for games

With the Fox Spirit PGM270 you have a beautiful 27-inch diagonal with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz with Freesync compatibility, which means you can get a perfectly smooth picture with no addicts, no skipping or ghosting. The curved plate is 1500R certified and is a model from Samsung.

This screen contains two filter technologies, the first against blue light and the second against flicker. With you reduce your eye fatigue and the damage from this harmful light.

The PGM270 also has red LEDs on the back to add a little playful spirit to your room.

For the connections we have the following:

2 HDMI ports 1.41 HDMI 2.01 port DisplayPort 1.21 3.5 mm headphone jack

If displayed at 279 euros, it automatically goes to 229 euros with the promo code SCREENSHOT of 50 euros. And to gently wake you up, here is a connected alarm clock from Lenovo.

Why crack

Samsung curved gaming panel resolution 1440p refresh rate

