a great offer for this excellent multimedia box for Android TV

Christmas is over, but the promotions don’t stop, because the multimedia box for Android TV, Nvidia Shield TV Pro, benefits again from a nice discount as it is 21% cheaper than before.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: a powerful box for TV and gaming

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a multimedia box that runs on Android TV that has become Google TV. It therefore has access to the American company’s Play Store to be able to install many applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, Molotov to have even more content. You can also play with the latter by pairing a controller with bluetooth, but to go even further, know that it is compatible with the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. As a result, with this subscription you get a real console as powerful as the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5 for a much lower price. Also note that the remote has a microphone and you can communicate with the Google Assistant to do research.

You don’t have to worry about the power supply to run the operating system, applications, and games from the App Store as it contains the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which is very similar to that of the Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the latter, you have flawless 4K compatibility. It’s also HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos DTS-X certified. So you have a very nice picture quality and a great sound.

It normally costs 219 euros, but is currently 173.99 euros. With this Sony television, which we have offered you at a bargain price, you have a great multimedia combination.

