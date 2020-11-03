A great offer for a great smart speaker from LG with the Google Assistant!

The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ speaker is currently offering an exceptional 50% discount which allows it to be offered at a very competitive price compared to its competitors.

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ: Powerful and connected

LG wanted to turn their XBOOM AI ThinQ (WK7) model into a powerful and intelligently connected speaker thanks to the integration of Google Assistant. As a result, you can ask him anything you want, e.g. For example, start your favorite playlist, start your television, start your robotic vacuum cleaner or add an appointment to your calendar. The skills are very numerous. To do this, you must first connect your speaker to your WiFi network. However, it is also possible to use it with your smartphone or tablet in Bluetooth.

In terms of power, it’s 30W and comes with a 3.5-inch woofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter.

At the top are buttons that let you control volume or your music with your fingertip if you don’t want to use your voice. And when you’re around, instead of OK Google, you can press the button dedicated to the assistant.

The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ was previously priced at 150 euros, but is currently available at half price as it only costs 73 euros. And if you are looking for a headset, we have the JBL Tune 500BT on offer.

