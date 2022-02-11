A great deal on this 2K 144Hz FreeSync gaming monitor

PC screens have come a long way, especially when it comes to gaming. We find that there are more and more models that offer 2K or 4K resolution to help gamers. As for the prices, they are going down, as can be seen on the Acer Nitro XV272UP. The latter has just dropped in price by 100 euros and still has a very good technical data sheet.

Acer Nitro XV272UP: Optimized for gaming

Acer developed the Nitro range and includes laptops and desktops, but also peripherals such as monitors optimized for demanding gamers.

The Nitro XV272UP has a 27-inch panel with a 2K or WQHD resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, so you have a detailed picture and it’s really comfortable in games. The latter also offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a response time of 1 ms, so it is fluid and responsive.

That’s not all, the Acer Nitro XV272UP also benefits from AMD FreeSync technology which, as the name suggests, synchronizes the panel with the PC’s graphics card to have the same frequency. Say goodbye to tearing and skipping frames in the middle of the game, you will have a perfectly smooth experience.

Acer has also integrated an anti-flicker filter and an anti-blue light filter to reduce fatigue and eye problems.

For connectivity, we rely on 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort connection and a headphone output.

It normally costs €399.99 to get your hands on it, but today you can order it for €299.99. This screen would be perfect with the Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming PC available on flash sale at the same store.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.