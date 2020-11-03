A good price for a super 1 TB Western Digital Green SSD for even more speed

Previously, you were offered a 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD. However, if your motherboard or laptop is not compatible with this format, this time around, find another listing for a 2.5 SSD. Inch of the green area with a capacity of 1TB from Western Digital.

Western Digital Green: a reliable SSD

Western Digital’s Green range is believed to be reliable and is the 1TB model that we are currently offering you at a good price. The latter uses SLC (Single Level Cell) caching technology, which improves the write performance of the SSD with TLC memory.

Thanks to this SSD, you gain execution speed and this is particularly noticeable when you start your computer or your games. They also save time loading into games compared to a mechanical hard drive.

In terms of dimensions, it is 10 x 7 x 0.7 cm so we have a sleek design that can be easily installed into a laptop. And as a bonus, you have better autonomy compared to a traditional disc. This consumes an average of 80 mW.

The price for an SSD of the same quality is around 100 euros, currently and for a short time at 86 euros.

Why are you being tempted?

Performance Robustness Right price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.