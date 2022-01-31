A good plan for this 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD to boost your PC

A good plan for this 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD to boost your PC

Installing an M.2 NVMe SSD is a drastic way to boost your PC’s performance, and today we have the Crucial P2 1TB on sale.

Crucial P2: a very powerful SSD to gain speed

Crucial is a very good brand and they have a lot of storage products. The Crucial P2 SSD that we offer you through this good plan is of the NVMe M.2 type and has a capacity of 1 TB.

This SSD is equipped with 3D NAND memory which, in addition to its connectivity, allows it to reach very high speeds:

up to 2400 MB/s sequential read, up to 1900 MB/s sequential write

With these speeds, your operating system will only take a few seconds to boot, and the same goes for software and games.

For this model, Crucial announces a durability of 300 TWB and a 5-year limited warranty. It is therefore super robust, you have nothing to worry about.

The price has just gone up from 129.99 to 84.99 euros, a great promotion for this end of sale. We have another Crucial gaming SSD model, the P5+.

3 good reasons to order it

Read and write speed NVMe M.2 format Very robust

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.