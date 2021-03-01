A good deal not to be missed in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Game Pack + 2 Konix Switch Steering Wheels

Being able to enjoy good times with loved ones is a real privilege to break the routine. No matter where you are, you can always play together thanks to Nintendo Switch. Do you want games that add extra sensations without forgetting the supplied equipment? Note that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Pack + 2 Konix Switch Steering Wheels is currently less than € 50!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Game Pack + 2 Konix Switch Steering Wheels: SENSATIONS like never before

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a totally insane game with different vehicles and roads to choose from. The characters, circuitry and concept are designed to give players intense sensations. If you want to challenge other players, you can use the TV or just play anyone on your console.

Find this very popular game with your favorite characters. You can also choose between 42 characters. Among them are King Boo, the Inklings, Bowser Junior and of course Mario! The adventure awaits you on 48 different routes. Plus, you can now play in arenas or balloon mode for more fun! If everyone has their own Nintendo Switch, you can be 8 to play them.

And you know what ? Thanks to the 2 Konix Switch steering wheels (the Joy-Cons are not included) you can experience even more sensational moments. The two ruffles provide more emotions with a better grip. These steering wheels are perfect for playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a good mood. So you can have even more real sensations in this game.

The ruffles are red and blue in color and are designed for a Joy-Con. Note that both steering wheels are compatible with any Joy-Con. Left or right, they are universal. Simply plug your Joy-Con into the steering wheel, in the slot provided, and you’re good to go.

Don’t wait any longer, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Pack + 2 Konix Switch Steering Wheels. It costs just $ 49.99, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game alone usually costs around $ 48. It is therefore an opportunity not to be missed. If you want more space on your console, buy the 128GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch.

3 good reasons to buy this package?

The game offers you intense moments with loved ones. Several routes with arenas and balloon mode so you never get bored. Multiplayer mode in which up to 8 participants can be integrated

