a gaming headset for less than 39 euros, a great deal for gamers

If you’re looking for a gaming headset to enjoy your games in peace without disturbing your surroundings, the Logitech G335 is just perfect. What’s more, it’s available at a Rikiki price, so why not take advantage of this at the end of the year.

Logitech G335: light and comfortable

The Logitech G335 is a wired multiplatform gaming headset, which means it works equally well on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile phone thanks to its 3.5 mm jack connection.

The advantage of this helmet is certainly its weight, as it only weighs 240 grams, so you will quickly forget that it is on your head. On the comfort side, it is equipped with high-density memory foam and mesh fabric that lets the heat through the padding and the headband that lies on the top of the head.

In terms of sound, the Logitech G335 is equipped with 40mm drivers that deliver crisp, clear sound with very good performance.

Price level had to be expected at 69.99 euros, but has recently risen to 38.49 euros. We also have a gaming laptop PC on offer.

Why fall for it?

Light and comfortable, multi-platform compatible sound quality

