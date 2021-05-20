A free board game with this good plan: Harry Potter, Catan, Monopoly …

Fan of board games, you want to complete your collection or just enjoy a good time with your friends. Here is a very interesting offer as it allows you to have a free board game.

Bought 2 games, the 3rd free

Here’s a great offer to get you a free board game from a long list of referenced boxes. It even affects the latest news, as well as major licenses and derivative versions:

To benefit from this promotion, you must select 3 games with the mention “1 board game offered” in order for the third to be free. You just have to go HERE to consult the catalog.

Otherwise, we also have a large selection of Warner video games with discounts of up to 50%.

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.