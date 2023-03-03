A Florida man found a massive clam on the beach and was going to turn it into chowder. It turned out to be more than 200 years old.

A clam pulled out of Mission Creek, California (left) and a bowl of clam chowder soup.Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle through Getty Photos; Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald through Getty Photos

Blaine Parker discovered a giant clam on the Florida coast and wished to show it into clam chowder.

However Parker came upon from a marine lab that it was greater than 214 years previous.

He named his new buddy “Aber-clam Lincoln,” after the president who was additionally born in 1809.

A Florida man and his household discovered a huge clam at Alligator Level, Florida. They had been planning to prepare dinner it however realized it was greater than 200 years previous.

Blaine Parker advised the Tallahassee Democrat that when he discovered the clam over Presidents’ Day weekend, he thought it was simply large enough for 2 servings of chowder.

“We had been simply going to eat it, however we considered it some time and figured it was in all probability fairly particular. So, we did not wish to kill it,” Parker advised the Tallahassee Democrat.

Parker, a member of the volunteer group AmeriCorps, ended up bringing the clam to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, Florida. Parker can be a specimen collector for the lab, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The lab realized Parker’s discover was a six-inch, 2.6-pound clam, estimated to be greater than 214 years previous.

Realizing how previous it was, Parker named the clam Aber-clam Lincoln.

“Age could be calculated by the variety of layers on the shell, with every layer representing a 12 months; with this, Blaine counted 214 layers on Aber-clam Lincoln’s shell, that means this clam was born in 1809, the identical 12 months as Abraham Lincoln, therefore its identify!” the lab wrote in a February 21 put up on Fb.

The lab added that almost all Ocean quahog clams weigh round half a pound. This makes Aber-clam Lincoln 5 instances the load of a mean clam.

In 2006, Scientists discovered a 507-year-old Quahog clam that they nicknamed “Ming” — after estimating that it was alive in 1499, through the Ming Dynasty in China.

The Tallahassee Democrat individually reported on February 28 that Parker had despatched Aber-clam Lincoln again to his residence beneath the ocean. Parker launched the clam again into the Gulf of Mexico a couple of week after he discovered it at Alligator Level.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

