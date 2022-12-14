A Florida cop was on a traffic stop. Suddenly, her voice ‘sounded different’ on the radio

A Florida police officer is anticipated to get better after being uncovered to fentanyl on the job early Tuesday.

In response to the Tavares Police Division, who patrol the town about 45 minutes northwest of Orlando, Officer Courtney Bannick stopped a driver round midnight. Contained in the automobile and on the occupants have been “numerous narcotics and paraphernalia,” the company stated on Fb.

Bannick noticed one thing rolled up in a greenback invoice and barely opened it earlier than noticing it was narcotics — then closed it rapidly, authorities say. However simply that transient publicity was sufficient to do injury and trigger her to get sick.

A division spokeswoman confirmed the substance she unintentionally ingested was the super-powerful artificial opioid, fentanyl.

Earlier than taking the suspects to the Lake County Jail, Bannick keyed up on the radio, the place she was heard “breathless and choking.”

A cop on the scene acknowledged that the officer’s voice “sounded completely different,” and went over to examine on her.

In video included within the publish, you may see him strategy her as she slips out and in of consciousness.

An “unresponsive” Bannick is rapidly surrounded by law enforcement officials, one in all whom grabs Narcan, the emergency remedy used to deal with an opioid overdose, and locations it up her nostrils as she lies immobile.

“C’mon, stick with me,” pleads a colleague.

Emergency crews arrived after three doses of Narcan and he or she was taken to the hospital for therapy.

In an replace on Wednesday, Tavares police say that the officer is residence recovering and wanting to get again to work.

“I’ve accomplished this 100 instances earlier than the identical method. It solely takes one time and a minimal quantity,” Bannick stated. “I’m grateful I wasn’t alone and had instant assist.”

Authorities add that the roadside footage could also be powerful to observe however is important in serving to to point out the hazard of medication.

“Officer Bannick adopted all correct protocols in defending herself in opposition to publicity (sporting gloves and using Private Protecting Tools), nonetheless with excessive winds and a potent narcotic, publicity nonetheless occurred, in the end inflicting her to overdose,” the division stated.

As for the folks concerned within the site visitors cease, they’re going through felony costs.