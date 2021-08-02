a fixed gaming PC with an RTX 2060 Super and a Ryzen 7 for less than 1000 euros

If laptops aren’t your thing and you prefer fixed PCs, here’s a great deal on an Asus gaming model for under $ 1000, with the option of picking it up in store if you’re in a hurry.

Asus GA15DH-FR156T: Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060 Super

The Asus GA15DH-FR156T desktop PC is a reindeer that will delight all gamers thanks to its very fast configuration. Indeed, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of building your PC, here is a very good alternative for less than $ 1000.

This is what the Asus GA15DH-FR156T has in its stomach:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with a frequency of 3.6 GHz to 4.4 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 3200 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super with 8 GB dedicated memory in GDDR6 Storage space: 512 SSD Go

As we can see above, we are on a beautiful machine that should completely satisfy you. Also note that other than the price, there really isn’t much of a difference to a classic RTX 3060.

If you’ve fallen for this device, you know that it turned out to be 999 euros instead of 1,499 euros. You also have access to a 1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. And so that you can play with peace of mind, here is another offer for a HyperX headset.

3 good reasons to crack this PC Fixed

Powerful processor for all tasks and games Graphics card in super 16 GB RAM version in DDR4 to support everything

