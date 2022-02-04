a fixed gaming PC for under 950 euros with 12 GB RTX

With the scarcity of components, it’s not easy to assemble a configuration the way we’d like with small onions, and the prices of the latest generation graphics cards have skyrocketed. The other solution lies in an already designed machine like the Lenovo Ideacentre G5. This solid gaming PC has a nice configuration based around an RTX 3060 and a Ryzen 5.

Lenovo Ideacentre G5: a solid PC for gaming in good conditions

Nowadays it is not easy to build your own machine, especially since prices have been rising for several months and many components are also out of stock. In addition, Sony has decided on a new sales strategy for its PS5.

As a result, we can easily turn to big brands to find the beast that makes you happy. In this good plan, this gaming PC with its RTX only costs 949.99 euros instead of 1499 euros.

So, the Lenovo Ideacentre G5 is a desktop gaming PC that offers very good performance with a configuration optimized for gaming.

Here’s what we find in this pretty box:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (6 cores, frequency from 3.9 to 4.4 GHz, 15 MB cache, ZEN 3 architecture) Motherboard: Lenovo with AMD PRO 565 chipset Memory (RAM): 16 GB in DDR4 at 3200 MHz (maximum capacity 32 GB ) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12 GB in GDDR6 Storage space: 512 GB in M.2 NVMe SSD

As we can see, this technical sheet is quite well thought out and you won’t have any problems running your favorite games on it in good conditions. And for a game screen, this is where it happens.

We recommend for:

Its Ryzen 5 processor For its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card For the NVMe M.2 SSD

