a first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the butcher of the gods

Photos from the set of Thor’s fourth part offer a first look at the villain Gorr the Slayer of the Gods, played by Christian Bale. If we don’t know much about the plot of the fourth part, these images give us a first idea of ​​the antagonist of the film.

a new super villain in the wonder universe

Christian Bale joins the MCU after playing Batman in DC. If we already knew Christian Bale Gorr was going to play the Slayer of the Gods, we never had a preview. From the comics, Gorr is relatively new compared to other much older characters. He first appeared in the 2013 comic Thor: God of Thunder. He was born on a planet without a name and where the inhabitants worship gods they have never seen. The living conditions on the planet are catastrophic and a devastating famine afflicts it every day.

Also, his mother, wife, and children will leave their skin there. Excluded from his tribe because he refused to believe in the gods, he soon learned of their existence. Realizing that these do not come to the aid of anyone on his planet, he decides to exterminate them to the last. An interesting personality for Thor: Love and Thunder, as we suspect that the thunder god Gorr has to face who wants to attack him in revenge. Little is known about the plot yet, but here are a few pictures that give a glimpse into the supervillain.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder!

Filming in Malibu. were resumed

(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ

August 4, 2021

Without knowing the context of these images, it is difficult to uncover theories, especially since no other performer has been sighted in the region.

First MCU superhero to get the fourth movie

Marvel Studios have broken with tradition and offer Loki’s brother a fourth solo adventure. A first in the MCU, thanks in large part to the success of Ragnarok. The ending of Avengers: Endgame is clearly an opening for a new story arc as the Valkyrie must take care of the new Asgard.

The fourth part focuses not only on Thor, but also on the character of Jane Foster, who will celebrate her big comeback in the franchise as Mighty Thor. She will assume her superhero status in the next part and could become a member of the Avengers. For the fans, however, you will have to be patient, because Thor 4 is planned for May 2022, i.e. in nine months. And if you’ve missed out on Natalie Portman’s she-thor look, have a look at it now!