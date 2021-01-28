A fine search for the origin of the coronavirus begins | Free press

Wuhan (dpa) – More than a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, international experts on the ground in China want to find out where the dangerous pathogen originally came from.

On behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), a team of experts will start specific research on Friday in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, where the first infections were discovered in December 2019. After their 14-day quarantine at a hotel ended, the 14 experts moved to another accommodation on Thursday.

“We are still in the phase where we have to follow all traces,” says German epidemiologist Fabian Leendertz of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), who is involved in the study via video conferencing from Germany. “There is somehow no hot lead now where we can say we can focus on it,” said Leendertz of the German news agency. “We still have to approach it with an open eye.”

Over the next two weeks, the experts plan visits to Wuhan’s Huanan Market, where the first infections were detected, as well as in the surrounding area and local institutions. Due to genetic similarities, the virus is believed to have originated from bats in southern China and may have been transmitted to humans by another animal as an intermediate host.

It’s unclear whether the virus has jumped from animals to humans on the market or whether humans have introduced the virus to the market. Although a very large number of virus spores were found in wild stands, not all of the first infections in Wuhan could be traced back to the market. The experts are also massively looking for surveillance data to work back in time. “It’s looking for a needle in a haystack,” says Leendertz. “Finding patient zero is not easy with a virus like this.”

The search for the origin of the pathogen is considered politically sensitive. China fears to be blamed for the pandemic. According to official statistics, more than 100 million people are infected worldwide. More than two million died from Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Chinese propaganda has been raising doubts as to whether the virus comes from China for months. Reference is made to unconfirmed reports that infections may have previously existed in other countries, which should also be investigated by WHO.

The Chinese authorities and state media are also increasingly promoting the claim that the virus may have been introduced to China through frozen foods. Repeated references are made to traces of viruses found on imported frozen products and it is concluded that the pathogen could have come from abroad in this way even then. However, it is disputed among scientists whether these spores are sufficient for an infection.

The WHO study, which was only made possible after a long tug of war, is being carried out together with Chinese silk. As in previous months, the 13 experts held intensive video conferencing with their Chinese counterparts during the two weeks of quarantine. Leendertz reported that whole days were used to search facts and data.

Chinese bat researcher Shi Zhengli, known as “Batwoman,” also gave a talk. The famous virologist heads the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is subordinate to the Chinese Academy of Sciences. However, China has always rejected speculation from the US that the virus could have escaped from a lab.

There were also unproven suspicions that the origin of the pandemic could have been a laboratory accident involving an artificially developed virus. This is a “sensitive issue,” said Leendertz. “We approach it with an open eye and do not rule out any of the possible scenarios at the moment,” said Leendertz, but found it very unlikely. “The majority of the top experts who have looked at the genetic information agree that it is a natural virus.”

He also downplayed overly high expectations of the WHO mission. The most important thing is to see in the first phase which traces can still be followed. Then a plan must be made for the second phase. “It’s a gigantic puzzle that we have in front of us, and we only have a quarter of the puzzle pieces left,” says Leendertz. “That will take a while.”