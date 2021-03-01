A film about Jeff Buckley is coming (and the actor is already selected)

More than two decades after the singer’s death, his life is shown on film.

“Grace” was the only album in life.

With a single album and a distinctive voice, Jeff Buckley became a cult figure. Now he is finally being portrayed in a biopic in the cinema, the title of which steals the name of one of his songs “Everybody Here Wants You”. Newcomer Reeve Carney will be the actor in charge of playing the late singer.

It’s a cliché, but the music world is full of characters who died at a young age. Buckley was one of those cases and there is much speculation about the star that it could have been. The American musician released a single album, “Grace”, in 1994, which was a critical success. Over the past few decades, it has been discovered time and again by new fans.

On May 29, 1997, Buckley recorded his second album and was waiting for the band when he decided to take a dip in the Mississippi. It disappeared in the river and the body was not found until a few days later, on June 4th. He was 30 years old.

“Sketches for My Sweatheart the Drunk” came out posthumously with a few unfinished songs that could have made it to the originals’ second album. He was the son of the singer Tim Buckley, with whom he robbed only once. “Everybody Here Wants You” features Mary Guibert, the singer’s mother, as one of the producers who unveils “Variety”.

Producer Orian Williams will make his debut as a director and will have full access to Jeff Buckley’s song catalog. Actor and singer Reeve Carney will take on Jeff Buckley on the big screen.

Carney’s most outstanding roles include the film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” starring Oscar Wilde’s best-known character Dorian Gray in the series “Penny Dreadful,” and even Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark,” a Broadway film. Musical that was a box office hit.

In a statement, Orian Williams said he was “honored to have the opportunity to tell Jeff’s story [Buckley]”. Filming is expected to begin in the fall. Roberto Schaefer is also involved in the project, who is responsible for the photography of films such as “007: Quantum of Solace” and “In Search of Neverland”.