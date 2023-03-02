A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and his owner doesn’t know if the pup is OK

Lufthansa 747.Lukas Wunderlich/Shutterstock

A canine was on the Lufthansa flight that made an emergency touchdown, and his proprietor does not know if the pup is okay.

Garrett Stuteville stated he cannot get in contact with anybody at Dulles Worldwide Airport.

Seven injured folks had been taken to the hospital after the aircraft hit extreme turbulence.

A canine was on the Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany that was compelled to make an emergency touchdown in Washington, D.C., after hitting extreme turbulence that injured seven folks.

The pup’s proprietor nonetheless does not know if his canine is okay.

Garrett Stuteville, who lives in Singapore, informed Insider that his canine was touring from Texas to Singapore and was set to have a layover in Frankfurt so he might get out of his cage for a number of hours.

However for the reason that aircraft landed at Dulles Airport, Stuteville stated he hasn’t heard from the airline or the airport for an replace on how his canine is doing.

“All we all know is he’s nonetheless locked within the cage which is now happening 10+ hours. And we do not know when the flight is meant to go away. We had been informed he couldn’t be let loose of the cage due to ‘TSA screening’ guidelines. We simply wish to know that he’s okay from somebody who’s there,” Stuteville informed Insider.

He added that he and his spouse employed an organization within the US to “deal with the transportation course of” to get their canine from the states to Singapore. The agent they employed has been capable of get in contact with Lufthansa brokers in Germany, Stuteville stated, however no representatives from Washington, D.C. have been in contact.

“We simply wish to know he’s okay. And is being taken care of,” Stuteville tweeted.

Lufthansa didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for touch upon the scenario.

Lufthansa flight 469 was compelled to land at Dulles Worldwide Airport round 9:10 p.m., in accordance with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The flight skilled a “transient extreme turbulence” round 90 minutes into its route, prompting the emergency touchdown, in accordance with a Lufthansa spokesperson.

“This was so-called clear air turbulence, which may happen with out seen climate phenomena or advance warning,” the spokesperson stated.

They added that some passengers sustained “minor accidents” throughout the interval of turbulence and got care onboard.

However in accordance with the assertion from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, no less than seven folks had been injured and hospitalized due to the turbulence.

A man who said his wife was on the flight posted a photograph to Twitter of the aircraft after the emergency touchdown, exhibiting a large number of trash and meals trays scattered alongside the aisle of the plane. He stated the pilot informed the passengers that lightning struck the aircraft.

One other passenger informed the Washington Submit that the aircraft went right into a “free-fall” as flight attendants had been handing out dinner.

The FAA stated in an announcement to Insider that they are going to examine what occurred.

