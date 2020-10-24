A discount of 500 euros on the price of the Mi 4K laser video projector!

As everyone knows, laser projectors cost the eyes of the head. That’s why Hitek has been looking for the right plan for you. This Mi 4K laser video projector will meet your needs. Additionally, you have the option to reduce the budget allocated for this purchase without your satisfaction paying the price.

Mi 4K Laser: A projector with Ultra HD resolution

Start your videos thanks to this projector from XIAOMI with a resolution of 3840 * 2160 pixels. You have a higher picture quality, whether for professional use or for streaming films in cinema mode. The engineers keep an eye on the laser, which is equipped with a high-end light flux that accompanies it. You achieve an optimal brightness of 1300 ANSI lumens. Added to this is the sound quality, which is achieved through the presence of 2 * 15 W stereo speakers. This is largely sufficient for the purposes for which this video projector is intended.

The versatility of the device appeals to all users. In return, the credit goes to its very short projection rate. Note that the size of the projection screen varies between 80 and 150 inches depending on your needs. In any case, the manufacturer recommends a distance of 30 cm between the projector and the bracket to get a perfect view. The integrated amplifier supports Dolby and DTS codecs and can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

To top it off, the Android TV 9 system is integrated. In particular, a button redirects users to the Google Assistant interface if necessary. You can also benefit from all the programs available on the most popular streaming platforms. Likewise, it is compatible with games and applications downloaded under this system.

The Mi 4K Laser is available for 1999 euros instead of 2499 euros and can be paid for in installments. Complete your projection equipment with this nomad speaker SRS-XB01 from Sony, which is also advertised.

3 reasons to buy this projector:

4K projection 2 year guarantee Available in France

