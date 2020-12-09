A dependent article full of embarrassing revelations for the actor has just appeared

Johnny Depp never stops falling. After losing his lawsuit against The Sun that got him released from the Fantastic Beasts license, the American actor is now the subject of a new killer article in major American media.

Warning: The purpose of this article is not to repeat the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard process. The only goal of the Hitek team is to keep our readers informed of the latest revelations that have appeared in the press that have been shown to have an impact on the actor’s career.

Lots of revelations …

It was barely a few years before Johnny Depp went from the undisputed Hollywood star to the persona non grata hated by the same Hollywood studios that had once torn apart. For example, the $ 10 billion man (the sum of the box office receipts of all of his filmographies) was transferred from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts licenses.

A few weeks after the American actor lost his lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a “bully”, Johnny Depp is on the front page of famous media company The Hollywood Reporter. Under a photo with the actor’s face torn apart, it says:

The Implosion: It wasn’t just erratic and violent behavior that left Johnny Depp undone. It was his insatiable thirst for revenge.

Journalist Tatiana Siegel bases her remarks on numerous revelations taken from the report of the judge who led the defamation process between Johnny Depp and the sun. The journalist explains that the UK court, convinced of Johnny Depp’s guilt for his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations, has several items in its possession that demonstrate Johnny Depp’s toxic behavior.

For example, during the trial, the actor would have admitted trying to disrupt Amber Heard’s career by trying to get her fired from the 2018 film Aquaman. Johnny Depp would have approached his sister, the producer, Christi Dembrowski, very influential in the Warner studio. The UK court would have had access to a text message from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor: “I want her to be replaced in the WB film” (translation: I want her to be replaced in the Warner Bros. film).

This case might seem trivial, but everything indicates that he may have played against Johnny Depp. According to The Hollywood Reporter journalist, the British judge who ruled on Depp’s guilt believes Amber Heard has shown courage to make his allegations public, even if it means risking his career and life as an activist. So, in the context of the #MeToo era, Johnny Depp’s texting would be a major strategic mistake: his ambition to interfere in Amber Heard’s career would be reminiscent of the methods Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood mastodons who would have benefited from their position would have used to reach its end.

Tatiana Siegel also reveals that in his thirst for vengeance, Johnny Depp exchanged messages with other Hollywood figures and the content revealed during the trial of The Sun made the ‘cast members’ toxic in the eyes of the court. In a text message to actor Paul Betany (vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Johnny Depp reportedly wrote:

Let’s Burn Amber !!! […] Let’s drown them before we burn them !!! I’ll fuck her cremated body afterward to make sure she’s dead.

The Hollywood Reporter brings up another anecdote. During Comic-Con 2018 Johnny Depp was invited by Warner to participate in the panel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, Amber Heard was also in attendance to promote Aquaman, which was produced by the same studio. According to the American media, the actress, who received a move order, was paralyzed by the presence of her ex-husband. Behind the scenes, Johnny Depp would have threatened Blair Wich, a great man from the Warner studio, who had agreed to invite the actor to Comic Con.

THR also notes that relationships between Johnny Depp and Hollywood executives have reportedly been strained in recent years. The studios remind more and more of the indescribable character of the actor, his many dependencies. An anonymous studio manager told the US media that it was currently impossible to work with Johnny Depp. “It’s radioactive,” he says. Johnny Depp would gradually lose his support in Hollywood. The producer Jerry Bruckheimer, one of his most loyal friends and one of the most powerful men in the capital of cinema, would have turned his back on the actor and his back on the actor. ‘Actor. The producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean license has decided to release Johnny Depp from the Houdini series, a biopic about the famous illusionist.

Johnny Depp in particular would multiply the lawsuits and attacks for defamation. THR views this as a strategic mistake, as each process reveals slightly dirtier material about the Depp / Heard couple’s fragmented lives. Regardless of whether he’s guilty of the facts or not, the big studios don’t like scandals. The repeated lawsuits that Johnny Depp instigates turn a court case into a media soap opera that the Hollywood majors want to avoid and prefer not to make waves. In this context, Warner Bros. has decided to replace Johnny Depp with another actor who is very much appreciated by moviegoers in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.