A deep dive into Valkyrae’s meteoric rise

Among the many mainstays of the gaming giants, one identify that at all times pops up is Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. A Filipino-American YouTube streamer, content material creator, and esports group co-owner, Rachell is on the peak of her recognition. She went from working part-time at GameStop to being dubbed the “Queen of Gaming.”

Nevertheless, her meteoric rise to success was not as easy as one would suppose, having gone via a troubled childhood. This text delves into the eventful lifetime of Valkyrae and her rise to fame.

“I obtained into video video games due to my damaged childhood” – Valkyrae and her distressing childhood

Valkyrae has at all times maintained privateness with regard to her private life. Nevertheless, throughout an interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla, she revealed that her childhood included a whole lot of poisonous parenting.

She stated that her mother and father have been continuously at battle with one another, which stemmed from her father’s alcoholism. She added:

“My dad was a heavy alcoholic, so he would come dwelling each evening drunk, combating with my mother about cash…”

She continued:

“My mother would lock me and my sister in my room and she or he would simply watch me play video games.”

As a mode of escape, she took recourse to video video games. She stated:

“The explanation why I obtained into video video games is due to my damaged childhood.”

Hofstetter added:

“I escaped a lot with video video games for my complete life.”

Working further jobs to pay her payments

Most viewers solely witness the glitz and glamor of a profitable streamer’s life. Nevertheless, Valkyrae’s early life have been replete with tough occasions and humble beginnings.

Through the video with Anthony Padilla, she additionally recounted how she labored varied part-time jobs to pay her payments. The streamer revealed that she labored at GameStop for 3 years, and in addition labored at a automobile wash and a financial institution.

Beginning small from Instagram

Rachell used to put up snippets of her gameplay on her Instagram account. She quickly managed to assemble a small fanbase along with her followers reaching over 15K at one level.

It was her followers who advised Valkyrae begin streaming on Twitch. She stated that her followers indicated:

“We might love to observe you play. You need to play on Twitch, and that is once I realized of it, and so I actually streamed simply to be round folks on-line and have enjoyable, actually joyful streaming.”

Breakthrough 2020

Though Valkyrae has maintained regular development since streaming, her success actually took off in 2020, particularly resulting from her contributions to the gaming neighborhood via Fortnite. At The Recreation Awards 2020, she turned the recipient of the “Content material Creator of the Yr” award. She additionally obtained the identical title on the Adweek Creator Visionary Awards 2021.

The 12 months 2020 was notable for one more purpose. Rachell left Twitch for YouTube and in January 2020, she signed an unique cope with the Google-owned platform, making her one of many highest-paid feminine streamers throughout the gaming neighborhood.

Success with Amongst Us

The sport that was synonymous with the lockdown interval was “Amongst Us.” All people was enjoying it, and Rachell was no completely different. She had the chance to interact in high-profile collaborations with the likes of Corpse Husband, HasanAbi, Pokimane, and even American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The simplicity of the gameplay, coupled with a lot of creators current collectively, meant that on the top of the sport’s recognition, Valkyrae’s streams would get 1000’s of concurrent viewers.

100 Thieves co-owner

In 2018, Valkyrae formally joined the favored esports group 100 Thieves as a co-owner. In keeping with an article in The New York Instances, her function concerned serving to scout for gifted gamers in addition to designing recent and stylish initiatives for the group.

In addition to being the co-owner of 100 Thieves, she joined the group as a content material creator.

What number of subscribers does she have?

Valkyrae presently has over 3.75 million subscribers on her important YouTube channel. She has additionally amassed a mixed subscriber rely of over 680K on each her second and clip channel.

She has additionally been immensely profitable on Instagram, with over 3.7 million followers on the platform.

Regardless of being utterly inactive on Twitch, Valkyrae remains to be the proud proprietor of a channel that has over 1.1 million followers on the time of writing.

However her success, Rachell stays right down to earth, which is a significant factor in her burgeoning fanbase. With the streamer rising in recognition, it would come as no shock if she continues to increase her model in addition to the channel.

