A cycle of open-air cinema sessions is scheduled until the beginning of September

A cycle of open-air cinema sessions is scheduled until the beginning of September

A cycle of open-air cinema sessions is scheduled until the beginning of September

“Variations”, “Bad Investigate” and “Liga dos Animals Fantásticos” are some of the films that are shown for free in São João da Madeira.

The meetings take place on Fridays.

In the city of São João da Madeira in the Aveiro district, open-air cinema sessions are planned until the beginning of September – with projections outside the Torre da Oliva. The films will be shown on Fridays from 9.30 p.m.

In the next session, on August 13th, you will see the animation production “Liga dos Animals Fantastic”. On the following Friday, August 20th, you can watch the biographical film “Variações”, which tells the story of António Variações.

On August 27th, “A Mãe é que Sabe” will come with Maria João Abreu in the lead role. And on September 3rd, the last day, you can discover the Portuguese film “Bad Investigate”. The open-air cinema cycle has free entry. The organization belongs to the community.

Click the gallery to see the top films premiering by the end of the year.