Clambering over boulders, previous previous tires and shellfish-encrusted scrap steel, Oleksandr Shkalikov ventured onto the dry mattress of an unlimited reservoir.

Out on this wasteland rested a haunting reminder of long-ago battles on this identical swath of southern Ukraine: a swastika, chipped right into a rock, had emerged from the receding water. The 12 months “1942’’ was written subsequent to it.

“Historical past is repeating itself,” Mr. Shkalikov, a tank driver on depart from the Ukrainian military, mentioned of the World Struggle II-era carving. He famous the timing: The Swastika had change into seen due to more moderen act of battle, the explosion on the Kakhovka dam in June that drained a reservoir the dimensions of the Nice Salt Lake in Utah.

“We’re combating this battle on the identical panorama and with the identical weapons” as these utilized in World Struggle II, he mentioned, evoking the heavy artillery and tanks that also form the course of a land battle.