A crucial element of House of the Dragon will stand out from the end of the original series

The Game of Thrones universe is full of intricate protagonists, bloody power quests, imaginative betrayals, and family trees far too extensive to fit on a tapestry. So HBO is far from finished exploring the rich universe of GRR Martin. The prequel House of The Dragon, announced a few years ago, is eagerly awaited by fans. If some of them are suspicious, an aspect of the spin-off’s customization suggests that viewers who are disappointed at the end of the series should find their fortune.

The Targaryen Dynasty at the heart of the plot

House of The Dragon should focus on the fate of House Targaryen, as the events are described in the spin-off of the GRR Martin saga: the book Fire and Blood. The beginning of the story begins 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell one of the many succession wars of the extended family and in particular that of “The Dance of Dragons”.

We already know the characters in the middle of the plot. Among them we find Daenerys’ great grandmother and her brother, Princess Rhaenyra. This should be the core of a succession conflict that lets her face her uncle Daemon Targaryen. He is the younger brother of Viserys I, who stands out as a worthy successor to the throne because of his gender.

One last blow was badly received

It has escaped everyone’s notice, Game of Thrones has had an absolutely colossal success on a planetary level. However, the end of the series was very poorly received by a large part of the fans.

Indeed, many of them disliked the fate of central characters like Cersei, Jon Snow, and especially Daenerys, whose fate broke the heart of many admirers. A petition even asked for a new version of the last season of Game of Thrones.

Thus, despite the success of the original series, there remains a distrust of the next series. It must be said that without its characters, without the universe that viewers have come to love, it’s hard to say whether House of the Dragon will see the same triumph as its big brother.

House of The Dragon has an advantage over GOT

In truth, the success could well be there. It has to be said that if the base series worked so well it is mainly because it was inspired by the works of GRR Martin.

Only after a while did the plot of the series go beyond the novels published by the author. Therefore, the authors had to use a lot of imagination to build a sequel. In the end, it disappointed a lot of people.

Fortunately for the latter, the Mother series differs from House of The Dragon by one big difference: the work from which it is inspired, Fire and Blood, has already been published.

If a third part of it is to see the light of day in the future, the series should only consider part of the long Targaryen family.

Without any surprise, the grand finale shouldn’t disappoint GRR Martin fans, as readers already know what to expect.

In addition, the script for the series will not be entrusted to David Benioff and DB Weiss as was previously the case. Something that will calm the skeptics. That said, the series is unlikely to arrive before 2022, so the wait should add to the requirement.