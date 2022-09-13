Key visual hyping the hour-long final episode of A Couple of Cuckoos, and the recaps. Pic credit: @natalie.mu

On September 13, 2022, Kadokawa announced that the anime adaptation of Miki Yoshikawa’s A Couple of Cuckoos (Kakkou no Iinazuke) rom-com, harem manga is getting an hour-long special final episode (effectively, episodes 23 and 24), which will premiere on October 1, 2022.

As the final episode of the Kakkou no Iinazuke Season 1 draws near, fans of the anime will also be able to enjoy recaps of fan-favorite scenes on September 17, 24, and 29. Crunchyroll is streaming A Couple of Cuckoos outside of Japan (an English dub is also available).

On September 29, 2022, a “God-tier scene” selected by voice actor Kaito Ishikawa (Nagi) will be aired. That means the scene is Kaito’s favorite and will possibly reveal which of the girls he’s rooting for!

Fans of A Couple of Cuckoos can read about the upcoming second season here: A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 release date: Kakkou no Iinazuke Season 2 predictions

A key visual, featuring Nagi and the girls vying for his heart (Erika, Sachi and, Hiro) has been released:

A key visual for A Couple of Cuckoos. Pic credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of A Couple of Cuckoos?

The story begins when 17-year-old second-year high school student Nagi Umino learns that he is not the biological child of the family that raised him. On the way to his first meeting with his biological parents, he encounters a popular Internet celebrity named Erika Amano, who is trying to escape from an arranged marriage.

Later, Nagi and Erika discover that their parents had accidentally switched the two after their births and in order to make amends have come up with the harebrained scheme to have their children married. In an effort to have Nagi and Erika get to know each other and fall in love, they force their children to live together in a house owned by Erika’s family.

However, Nagi is already in love with his brilliant classmate Hiro. Hiro only dates intelligent men, which is why Nagi aims for the top spot in school. Erika starts out helping Nagi try to win Hiro’s heart, but begins to develop feelings for him as they get closer. Upon the revelation that Nagi isn’t her blood brother, Sachi begins to realize that the feelings she holds in her heart for her brother might not be purely platonic, which serves to complicate things. Nagi finds himself in a love square and can’t seem to decide which of these girls is the one he wants to marry.

Will Nagi finally make a decision during the final episode? We’ll have to wait and watch it to find out!

Where can I read the manga?

Miki Yoshikawa (Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo) first published A Couple of Cuckoos (Kakkou no Iinazuke) as a one-shot. It was part of a promotion where she would publish three one-shots and readers would vote on which one should be serialized. After receiving enough votes, the series began its serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Magazine (January 2020).

Who are the members of the production team?

A Couple of Cuckoos production team members include:

Chief Director — Hiroaki Akagi (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san, Those Snow White Notes)

Director — Yoshiyuki Shirahata (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ep director, Great Pretender)

Animation — Shinei Animation Studio and SynergySP

Scriptwriter — Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun)

Character Design — Aya Takano (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san, Polar Bear’s Café)

The opening theme song “Dekoboko” is performed by vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka while the anime’s ending theme “Shikaku Unmei” is performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia.

Are you looking forward to the one-hour-long episode of A Couple of Cuckoos? Do you think Nagi will finally make a decision on which girl he likes best? Which of the girls are you rooting for? Erika? Sachi? Hiro? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Personally, I’m rooting for Erika since Nagi is able to be himself around her and seems to have the most fun when they’re together.)