A cosplayer has just been convicted of an exhibition by the judiciary

Some visitors still remember the Fancy Frontier from last year. Despite the many cosplayers at the festival, one woman managed to get all the attention.

A cosplayer in court

Cosplay enthusiasts are sometimes forced to strip naked to look like their favorite characters. Naked torsos, short skirts or deep necklines seem to be a legion in fictional universes, especially in Japanese animations.

But today we are dealing with a completely different story … Last year a young woman had problems with the justice system after a case of “sexual morality”.

During the last Fancy Frontier exhibition in Taipei, a cosplayer revealed her private parts under the flashes of photographers. A voluntary act by the young woman who purposely lifted her skirt knowing that she was not wearing any underwear. At the time, the case had also made headlines in Taiwanese newspapers.

Exhibitions and the scourge of exhibitionism

In 2012, the Japanese Ushijima Li Niku had problems with the judicial system after a similar case. The cosplayer had exposed her buttocks in the heart of the Taiwanese festival.

After this accident, the organizers of the Fancy Frontier tightened the rules to avoid embezzlement. It was now forbidden to take off nipples, genitals and buttocks, but also to wear bras or underpants (except bathing suits).

It is therefore known that the cosplayer was subject to sanctions. The court ruled on the case, demanding a three-month prison sentence and a fine of several thousand euros. Just in defense, the young woman declared that she never wore underwear and that she had been photographed without her knowledge …