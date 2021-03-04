A concert cycle comes with new names in national music (and everything is online)

In addition to the appearances, we can expect interviews coming from The Hood Box’s sound box.

Six concerts, six interviews, all with new names in national music, to be heard and discovered. This is The Hood Box’s proposal, an opportunity to highlight new names in a nonprofit initiative.

Since the confinement leaves us at home longer than desired, the music world has equated itself with closed concert halls. The solution at this point is to stay online (and not let the music stop).

This is exactly what will happen with this initiative in The Hood, the space in the central square of the UBBO shopping center in Amadora. The live concerts were recorded in February by André C. Santos without an audience and now we have the opportunity to listen to them over the next few weeks, all accompanied by interviews. The curator of the cycle was the music journalist Rui Miguel Abreu, who was responsible for the Rimas e Batidas project.

The concerts always take place at 7 p.m. and two days later we can wait for the interview (at noon) with the project. Acácia Maior gives the go-ahead on March 9th. Until April 15th we can hear the music and get to know the work of names like PS Lucas, Sillyu, Tristany or GUTA better. Fado Bicho ends the festivities (concert on April 13th, interview on April 15th).

They are “different nuances of the most modern and creative music that is being made in Portugal during this pandemic,” explains Rui Miguel Abreu at the start of the initiative. The concert box is already installed and works online. You can follow The Hood Box project on Instagram.