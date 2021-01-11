A comedian sums up the series on Twitter, Internet users are angry

Of all French series, none is as popular as Alexandre Astier’s Kaamelott. Indeed, Kaamelott can count on a community of solid fans who are ready to defend their favorite work at any cost.

A bad picture of the fans?

Kaamelott is a true cultural phenomenon in France and continues to fascinate us. Alexandre Astier has managed to weave a complex work that, under the guise of humor, pays tribute to fantasy, role-playing games, Louis de Funès and Monty Pythons, while reflecting on heroism and power and the responsibilities that result from it. The whole thing with a requirement for the writing of the dialogues and the acting of the actors, which demands respect that remind us of the great hours of French cinema.

While we are impatiently waiting for the release of the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet, Belgian comedian Félix Radu opened the Kaamelott series for our colleagues from Konbini in a humorous way.

“Not many people know, but Kaamelott tells from King Arthur’s depression to his suicide on a fine spring day.” Forget everything you think you know: this is Kaamelott, opened by Félix Radu ud83d udc47 pic.twitter.com/EnyGrjIzn2

December 31, 2020

It’s not the first time Konbini has asked an artist to make a film, series or film: on YouTube you can find the summaries of the Lion King by Kheiron, Chernobyl by Pablo Mira and Breaking Bad by Jérôme Commander and Malik Bentalha.

However, it seems that Kaamelott fans did not appreciate the tone of Félix Radu, a humorist who has sometimes been compared to Raymond Devos (!!!), because of his keen taste for puns. The actor, who claims his love for Kaamelott, appears to have attracted the ire of internet users on Twitter.

Don’t try to do caamelott without mastering the caamelott humor that I just want to hang up

January 7, 2021

I love Kaamelott, but this video is unbearable. Seriously why did you do that?

The sound is awful and the background sucks

January 8, 2021

He makes me hate Kaamelott and that doesn’t make me happy at all because I love this show.

January 6, 2021

How not to get those who hesitate to watch the movie:

This video is an unnamed nullity. https://t.co/uhBeY2BJPD

January 7, 2021

“Not many people know, but Kaamelott talks about King Arthur’s depression …” https://t.co/0I3lUy2eOI pic.twitter.com/mcpzuJox9O

January 7, 2021

I just watched 30 seconds and feel dirty. And yes, I have the feeling of the guy who pissed on my birthday cake too. Something broke. I will take a shower

January 7, 2021

I’ve decided never to see Kaamelott again while this excerpt is haunting me.

January 7, 2021

So on the other hand there aren’t any. Everything except Kaamelott. Keep this masterpiece and Astier’s genius separated from your mentally ill delusions https://t.co/AxxWaUQN2z