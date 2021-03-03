A club dedicated exclusively to comedy opens – and it’s now launched online

A comedy club is opened in Lisbon that is already working online

The Lisboa Comedy Club will be the only one of its kind in Portugal and will open once the pandemic goes away.

The club will be unique in the country

Lisbon will have a club entirely dedicated to comedy, with a particular focus on stand-up comedy. The Lisboa Comedy Club was announced this Wednesday March 3rd and will be the only one of its kind in Portugal. You live on Avenida Duque de Loulé (where the last room of this type used to work) at number 13A in a room with two floors.

The opening date of this new club has not yet been set due to the pandemic and the associated restrictions. Nevertheless, you can now get to know the concept on the digital stage.

“Inspired by the comedy clubs in London and New York, the new space will be a comedy club, a theater, but also a restaurant and a bar. Whether with the intention of laughing for a few hours or just having a drink, the Lisboa Comedy Club is the right place to visit and Luísa Barbosa and Catarina Moreira will do the honor of the house with the responsibility of artistic accompaniment. “They explain NiT.

More than 25 hours of video with content from comedians like Hugo Sousa, Gilmário Vemba, Guilherme Duarte, Francisco Menezes, and other names not so well known to the public can be discovered through the club’s website. The idea is to be a comprehensive space for the entire national sector without being a specific and exclusive project of a producer.

At the same time, the Lisboa Comedy Club is launching its UberEats delivery service with a “simple and accessible” menu. That way, customers can see what they can prove when the physical space opens up.

As a start-up promotion, all orders over € 15 will receive access to comedy content from the website and a miniature bottle of Famous Grouse, a partner of the project.

You can order some of the snacks