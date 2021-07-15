“A Classic Horror Story” is the new film from Netflix for horror fans

It premiered this Wednesday, July 14th, and has multiple references to iconic stories in the genre. It’s an Italian production.

The film is 1h35 long.

It’s called “A Classic Horror Story” and that’s right. The new horror film from Netflix, an Italian production, hit the streaming platform on Wednesday July 14th. It has been described by critics as a film that tried to take the genre’s usual references – which were born in the great classics – and flip them, albeit without much success, and ended up mimicking some clichés.

This is the story of a group of people who are little connected to one another. Together they share a trip with the motorhome, which will make several stops in Italy. Elisha travels to have an abortion and go to the mother who controls her. Friends Sofia and Mark have romantic plans to get away.

Riccardo is a middle-aged introverted doctor visiting his daughter. And driving is Fabrizio, a travel blogger who is on his way to the Calabria region to visit some family members.

Of course, none of them will achieve their goal. When Fabrizio suddenly sees a dead goat on the street, he abruptly deflects the truck off the track and crashes into a tree. Suddenly they are no longer on the side of the road – but in a remote area, in the middle of the vegetation, with bizarre elements in between.

In the background there is a wooden house typical of a horror film. “We hit a tree a few meters from the road. And then we woke up in front of Sam Raimi’s house, “summarizes Fabrizio and shows that this is a very meta-horror film – that he is almost aware that the characters are living a horror story.

As such, it has been somewhat compared to “The House in the Forest” by Drew Goddard; but also the iconic “Massacre in Texas” by Tobe Hooper; and the most recent “Midsommar – The Ritual” by Ari Aster, which focuses on a cult.

There is no cellular network in this house and the surrounding area. At the end, the protagonists enter the – of course – abandoned old room. But they can’t help but think that they are being watched and maybe even hunted.

In the house you will find strange pictures of people with animal skulls on their faces. There’s a room full of burning candles, a door that closes on its own, cuddly toys, a gloomy attic, and a little girl who fits into the mysterious and terrifying childrens cliché of the horror movie.

In addition, there are a number of references to Garduna, a type of secret sect run by three men named Osso, Mastrosso and Carcagnosso. In the case of the sacrifices they bring, they demand the removal of their tongue, eyes and ears from their victims. Here, of course, is the malevolent origin that will haunt the protagonists.

“A Classic Horror Story” was staged for an hour and 35 minutes by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, who are also part of the project’s script team. The cast includes names such as Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Will Merrick, Yuliia Sobol and Cristina Donadio.

