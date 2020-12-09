A charismatic character from the second part is celebrating a comeback

Ant-Man 3 is gradually preparing for his arrival at the cinema. The film will debut in Phase 5 of the MCU, which is mysterious for the time being.

One character will return in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man 3 is not expected in the cinema for a while. The story continues to be kept secret. However, an actress from a previous episode recently decided to share a little more about the film.

On the microphone on Laura Brown’s Ladies First Podcast, Michelle Pfeiffer made new revelations about Ant-Man 3. The actress who played Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp announced her return on this third episode.

As a reminder, Janet first appeared in the Marvel Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp. This is the mother of Hope van Dyne (the Wasp) and therefore the wife of Hank Pym. It was lost many years ago, mostly in the quantum realm, before it appeared in the second part of Ant-Man. She then made a brief cameo in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

Any more information?

When actress Michelle Pfeiffer announced her return, she didn’t explain her role in the Ant-Man 3 script. The plot then remains completely secret. What we now know is that the actress will join a cast that already consists of Paul Rudd (Scoot Lang / Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne / The Wasp) and Michael Douglas (Hank, Pym) and Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror).

Additional information from Michelle Pfeiffer: Ant-Man 3 will start filming in a few months. In particular, the woman speaks of a planned start date for the spring of 2021. Recall that before this film, other Marvel productions were to see the light of day on the big screen. This is particularly the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiversum of Darkness or Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which are planned in Phase 4 of the MCU. Ant-Man 3 shouldn’t be in theaters before 2022.