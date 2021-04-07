A cartridge that had been forgotten for 35 years was sold for a record price

The last record sales price for a Super Mario game cartridge was $ 156,000. It was a Super Mario Bros 3 cartridge. Today we have a new record that explodes the previous one.

Forgotten in a drawer for 35 years

In fact, an auction was held in Dallas this Friday, April 2nd, 2021 to find a buyer for this Super Mario Bros. game cartridge. on NES. The latter, which dates from 1986, had been forgotten in a drawer for 35 years.

It was only last year that the owner found her and decided to go to the auction room where the sale was being organized to be able to judge her. The cartridge is still in the packaging and in plastic and is in an unbelievable state of preservation. And as evidence, the expertise appreciates that it can get a score of 9.6 out of 10.

A rare item that increased the stakes

With such characteristics, we inevitably imagine that the price must have risen during the sale. On top of that, this 1986 special was only sold for a very short period of time, unlike the original game that hit the market in the early 1980s and sold over a million copies. These cartridges are in high demand and can sell for at least several hundred thousand dollars! So just imagine the price at which this item was auctioned!

This Super Mario Bros. rose to $ 660,000 the equivalent of 560,000 euros! That’s more than four times the price of the previous record last November. Thus, the cassette in question now holds the record for the most expensive video game in the world.