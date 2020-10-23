A CANON offer for this powerful Acer Predator gaming laptop with RTX2070 and Core i7

If you are looking for a gaming laptop worthy of the name, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is for you as it has a muscular configuration.

Acer Predator Helios 300: RTX2070 and Core i7, a powerful duo

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has a very large 17.3-inch IPS display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. With this laptop, you get a perfectly smooth picture, which is more interesting what’s under the backlit RGB keyboard.

Processor: Intel Core i7 – 10750H RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 with 8 GB storage space: 1 TB hard disk + 512 GB SSD

As you can see, you have no problem running your favorite games with a very high level of detail.

In terms of autonomy, the manufacturer announces up to 5.30 hours in conventional use thanks to a 59 Wh battery.

With 2299 euros it recently rose to 1799 euros and uses a reimbursement offer of another 200 euros.

Why succumb to this laptop gaming pc?

Power RTX2070 Super Screen Double Promo

