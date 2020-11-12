A CANON offer for the excellent Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB

Last September, Samsung presented its Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). Since then we’ve seen it all over TV in an advertisement that’s well anchored in the head. While the latter cost more than € 750 in its 5G version, it has just dropped below the € 500 mark, a great offer not to be missed if you want to switch phones without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB: even better than the classic model

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a great 6.5-inch Super Amoled screen with a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. You will be amazed with such a display watch your films, series, videos and even play them.

Here’s what’s hiding under its hood:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G version) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable

Finish the Exynos processor in the 5G model for a significant performance boost compared to the classic S20. And if 128 GB is not enough, we have a 128 GB microSD card from SanDisk on offer.

Now we come to the photo with the 3-sensor module:

12 megapixel main sensor 12 megapixel wide angle sensor 8 megapixel 3X zoom telephoto sensor

For the front we have a 32-megapixel sensor, perfect for selfies and videos.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently available at the special price of 499 euros. As a bonus you will receive a voucher worth almost 25 euros, which can be used for your next purchases.

3 good reasons to crack

High-end camera 120 Hz photo quality screen

