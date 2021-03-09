World
A camouflage worked perfectly 32 times
We had previously suggested that you discover animals who have become experts in camouflage, but not only do they manage to blend in perfectly with their surroundings. For example, sometimes we want to be able to get off the ground in a bad situation. Here we give you the best tricks (found quite by accident) from those who managed to match their decor. So here are 32 times a camouflage worked perfectly!
1) when you could easily disappear into the escalator
2) when you had planned that everything would go unnoticed
3) when you thought your cat had left the house
4) when your dog is almost a ghost
5) if owl
6) when you feel like your mug is being used to flirt with the person in front of you
7) when you lose sight of your basketball
8) when your pants were based on a basic pattern
9) If you are waiting for someone you don’t want to see at the airport, you can always hide
10) when your second cat follows the first like its shadow
11) when sometimes mistaken for a flower grove
12) when it is not the man who takes the sea, but the sea that takes the man
13) When you thought you had to change your chair
14) when your tortilla is wrapped
15) when your coffee takes on the perfect shade
16) if your cat can disappear when it blinks
17) when you understand that you have tastes from the last century
18) when your friend was in the right mood this morning
19) when you thought you had to buy a scarf
20) when you’ve found your scarf, but it goes too well with the decor too
21) when your dog decided to become a hen
22) when the tissue box is playing chameleon
23) if your biscuit is made of artificial marble
24) when your uncle became a chair
25) if you forget your phone and lose it permanently
Hint: Look next to the right leg of the chair!