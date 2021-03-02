A call to boycott the film has just launched in India for some ridiculous reason

You don’t choose your first name, family, or background. And there are times when that causes problems. This is exactly what is happening for Tom Holland right now. The Spider-Man actor is currently at the center of a controversy that sparked the wave of #BoycottSpiderman on Twitter. Small problem: the actor didn’t do anything to deserve the controversy, but it’s not about Spider-Man either.

Tom Holland: a namesake case

This mini-drama started on Twitter last Wednesday (amazing) when Tom Holland posted the following message: “I am a great admirer of Modi’s humility in naming the largest cricket stadium in the world.” This text refers to the stadium in Ahmedabad, the hometown of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It didn’t take any more to ignite the defenders of the politician known as a far-right and conservative Hindu. Requires snowball effect, this tweet led to a request for a boycott of Spider-Man.

Other than the fact that the plot of this story is that we’re not talking about the same Tom Holland. British historian Tom Holland published this tweet. Confusion is already ingrained deep in the minds of supporters of Narendrea Modi, even passing death threats on to the next Spider-Man actor: No Way Home.

Hey, this is India’s internal affair ud83d ude21 #boycottspiderman #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/2aU2Y4v3T3

February 24, 2021

Hey, this is India’s internal business!

#BoycottSpiderman

Next time don’t come to India to determine the names of the movie titles. pic.twitter.com/EfXWKecd8e

February 27, 2021

Next time don’t come to India to decide on the next title of your film.

Who is this boy

Is it new stuff from Greta Thunberg? #BoycottSpiderman https://t.co/G0mJg4Oiit

February 26, 2021

Who is this guy Is that some kind of new Greta Thunberg?

A controversy quickly defused

When historian Tom Holland, recognized for his work on the history of Islam and religions, saw that his little ironic phrase was taking on an unexpected dimension – and specifically that it was about the wrong person – he apologized on the social Network with his eponymous actor, adding a touch of humor that great power is associated with great responsibility.

Hadn’t noticed that #BoycottSpiderman was actually all the rage in India the day @ TomHolland1996 was promoting his new movie! I also apologize to him. (Although it’s pretty fun …) https://t.co/RlBZJpntss

February 26, 2021

Little did I know that this #BoycottSpiderman currently trending in India was going to jeopardize Tom Holland’s promotion for the film. I apologize to him (although that was a bit funny anyway.)

Oh dear – I seem to single-handedly ruined the prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO

February 25, 2021

My God, it seems to me alone to have ruined the prospect of the next Spider-Man in India.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home communications campaign appears to be off to a bad start in India. Peter Parker’s interpreter did not speak on the subject, but it is easy to imagine his confusion after receiving all of this news. In the meantime, check out all of our articles on the next film here.