A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.

A fortunate California man occurred to exit his automotive in Malibu moments earlier than a 4-foot boulder crushed it.

Mauricio Henao mentioned his automotive was totaled after a rock “the dimensions of the entire hood” landed on his sedan.

Heavy storms left many roads and highways impassable and susceptible to mudslides final week, per KTLA.

A California man could have cheated demise when he stepped out of his automotive to take a cellphone name moments earlier than his automotive was crushed in a rockslide.

Mauricio Henao mentioned he was parked on the Pacific Coast Freeway in Malibu when he acquired out of his automotive to reply his cellphone and heard the “loud crashes” of the rocks on the hillside behind him beginning to slide, based on KTLA 5.

“I used to be within the driver’s seat, walked out, acquired a name, ran again inside, got here out, and the automotive was simply totaled,” Henao informed KTLA. “I ran out and noticed my automotive simply crushed.”

A four-foot boulder crushed the roof of his sedan as rocks and particles obstructed 4 lanes of visitors, KTLA reported.

“The rock is the dimensions of the entire hood,” Henao informed KTLA. “The windshields are all damaged, and the body of the automotive is simply all twisted.”

Traditionally heavy rains final week left roads and highways within the space impassable on account of flooding, mud, and particles, KTLA beforehand reported.

Henao credit the cellphone name he obtained for saving his life, KTLA reported.

“I am fairly shook up,” Henao informed the outlet. “Actually, I do not suppose I will park right here once more after this. I am just a little traumatized by this complete ordeal.”

No person was injured throughout the rockslide, however different autos have been broken. Space resident Nick Kennedy informed KTLA that the tumbling rocks “got here throughout the road,” damaging his SUV that was parked in his driveway.

“I am sort of glad my automotive was there,” Kennedy informed the outlet. “I do not know if [the rocks] would have gone via the wall of the home and nailed me as a result of my desk is correct on the opposite facet of that wall.”

