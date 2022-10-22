A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding

Madison Cervantes confirmed off her wedding ceremony costume on TikTok.Madison Cervantes/TikTok

Madison “Madi” Cervantes confirmed off her multi-colored classic wedding ceremony costume on TikTok.

The primary TikTok and several other accompanying movies went viral, garnering a mixed 51 million views.

Cervantes discovered the $200 costume on-line after putting out whereas in search of conventional white robes.

A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the web when she revealed her multi-colored classic wedding ceremony costume solely value $200.

Madison “Madi” Cervantes’ wedding ceremony costume arrived at her Dallas dwelling in August when she posted the primary of a number of viral movies concerning the robe. Cervantes’ wedding ceremony to school sweetheart Thomas Davis, 31, will happen on November 11 in Trammell Crow Park. The placement is near the place Davis proposed to Cervantes two years in the past on November 11 after courting for seven years.

The first video, shared on August 18, confirmed the 28-year-old making an attempt to open the aggressively taped package deal earlier than she lower it with a Swiss Military Knife.

Finally, Cervantes unfurled {a partially} pink costume with white and blue lace accents whimsically sewn across the costume.

“I assumed how cool wouldn’t it be if I added some coloration to the costume and was as non-traditional as doable,” Cervantes advised Insider.

The revealing video gained 37 million views, and the next 5 movies concerning the costume amassed greater than 14 million views. The movies additionally introduced on a plethora of opinions from TikTok customers.

Cervantes advised Insider her inspiration for selecting a non-traditional wedding ceremony costume and the way she responded to on-line trolls.

Cervantes initially tried on white robes however determined she did not desire a conventional wedding ceremony costume for her massive day

The primary and solely time Cervantes went wedding ceremony costume procuring was together with her mother on Mom’s Day this yr. Nevertheless, she already had a picture in her head of the marriage costume she needed and saved a reference picture on her telephone.

“Most of my wedding ceremony costume footage that I’ve saved on my telephone are all white aside from that one pink costume,” she advised Insider. “I used to be making an attempt to base the type of different clothes round that one.”

Though Cervantes discovered one white costume she appreciated, it was out of her funds and in the end wasn’t what she envisioned for her sunset-themed wedding ceremony ceremony.

Cervantes advised Insider her wedding ceremony palette will consist of each coloration within the rainbow, “aside from inexperienced.”

“I am praying that the climate would not rain, however whether it is, all my visitors are supposed to decorate in sundown colours,” she continued. “That method, if I am unable to have an precise sundown throughout the day, all my visitors shall be my sundown for me.”

She discovered her viral classic costume on Luulla, and afterward, verified the web retailer’s credibility and despatched in her right measurements. She formally bought her wedding ceremony costume on her birthday, July 18, which arrived one month later.

“I used to be so relieved that it was precisely what I needed. I used to be past ecstatic to attempt it on,” Cervantes stated. “It was a really superior second for me. It was a second to myself.”

Cervantes shared six movies about her wedding ceremony costume, garnering each reward and questions from TikTok customers

Madison Cervantes wedding ceremony costume reveal on TikTok

Madison Cervantes’ movies about her wedding ceremony costume gained greater than 51 million views.Madison Cervantes/TikTok

Cervantes advised Insider that she was initially hesitant to share her wedding ceremony costume on-line, the place her first video gained 1,000,000 views after it was posted. Whereas most feedback applauded the costume – with one consumer calling it “attractive” – others weren’t as taken by it.

Cervantes noticed all of the feedback, however she’s hoping her movies will remind others to be sort on the web. She additionally hopes her non-traditional wedding ceremony costume and viral movies will encourage others to observe their instincts.

“I feel folks ought to belief their intestine and never fear about what different folks suppose,” Cervantes stated. “I need folks to know they are often who they’re and love themselves for that.”

Learn the unique article on Insider