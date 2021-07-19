a box set with 7 films for only 3 euros

To kill time, there is nothing better than watching a good movie from the comfort of your bed or sofa. Do you have time not to know what to do with it? In that case, this 7 DVD box set will make you happy.

Say goodbye to boredom with this 7 DVD box set!

Obviously, by offering you this box, you will have a lot to do. In fact, you will find 7 Most Fascinating DVDs there.

You can start with Little Miss Sunshine, the work of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, published in 2006. In this film you can see the adventures of the Hoover family, consisting of Richard the father, Sheryl the mother and Olive and Dwayne, their children. When Olive, 7 years old, who dreams of becoming a beauty queen, receives an invitation to take part in the “Little Miss Sunshine” competition, the whole family sets off for California. Then a tragicomic journey begins, on which the Hoovers are confronted with a whole series of unexpected events. Share with them laughter, sadness, anger, disappointment and discover how far persistence will take them.

You can then proceed with On board Darjeeling Limited. In this Wes Anderson film, released in 2007, you follow Francis, Peter and Jack who have decided to go on a trip to India. These three brothers, who have not spoken to each other since their father died, will try to find the connections that once bound them. With the latter, however, not everything goes according to plan. Find out what they will do when they get lost in the middle of the desert with their 11 suitcases. Will they manage to rediscover their bonds of friendship and brotherhood? It’s up to you to find out …

You will also find Juno in this set of 7 DVD boxes. Based on a script by Diablo Cody, this Jason Reitman film introduces you to the story of Juno McGuff. At just 16 years old, this young girl who is not quite like the others accidentally becomes pregnant. She will want to have an abortion first, but then change her mind. She decides to adopt her child and then looks for the ideal couple to trust. Easier said than done ! Will she succeed? Will she really dare to part with her baby? To find out, go quick and buy the box!

This set of 7 films normally costs 39 euros. However, if you order it today you can have it for only 3 euros or -92%. The 4 other films included are:

The Full Monty: The Comedy-Drama, by Peter Cattaneo (1997) Mary At Any Price: The American Comedy Co-Written and Directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly (1998) The Devil Wears Prada: The American Drama (adaptation of the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger), directed by David Frankel (2006) The Odyssey of Pi: the adaptation of the novel The Story of Pi by Yann Marte, directed by Ang Lee (2012)

To fully enjoy all of these movies, you can also purchase the Sony WH-1000XM3. These high performance wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are always on sale.

3 GOOD REASONS TO ORDER THIS BOX?

The 7 Excellent Movies It Contains Its Incredibly Affordable Price The fact that you are offered a bonus DVD

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.