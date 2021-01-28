A Black Lotus card that sold for an astronomical sum at auction

With the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world and the introduction of specific health measures, many have been looking for new entertainment. Playing cards have gained great enthusiasm and increased their value. Earlier this week, an extremely rare Magic card was auctioned for an astronomical sum.

A black lotus was selling for a crazy crowd

Whether you’ve played Magic: The Gathering or not, the more than likely the Black Lotus or the Black Lotus in Shakespeare’s language means something to you. A powerful card and especially rare. This card is auctioned every now and then and drives the prices like a vine against a wall. Recently, the sale of a card in perfect working order set a new record and was purchased at a price of $ 511,100.

In addition to being in perfect condition, which allows him to achieve a PSA level of 10 while using his expertise, this black lotus has been signed by Christopher Rush, the artist who painted the artwork found on this card, further adding to its value . If PWCC, the auction house behind this auction, were to be believed, this would be the best preserved Black Lotus ever sold.

“The fragile black periphery is free of chipping or running marks. The four corners are intact and the box is in pristine condition. The card is brilliantly aligned on all sides and has some of the cleanest surfaces we have ever seen,” explains the PWCC . If this card is described as alpha, it is because it is part of a very specific draw. There are only 1,100 alpha copies for each affected card. This is the first time that such a large sum has been reached. In 2018, one Black Lotus sold for $ 87,000 while another sold for $ 250,000 last year.