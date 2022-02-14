A biopic about Bob Marley is coming – and the actor is already known

The project is being prepared in collaboration with the family, but there is no planned premiere date yet.

Bob Marley died at the age of 36.

There’s another music legend getting a biopic. The story of Bob Marley is about to hit the cinemas and the actor who will play reggae’s biggest icon has already been chosen. Kingsley Ben-Adir will star.

Further details about the film are not yet known, only that the production of Paramount Pictures is being prepared in cooperation with the family of the Jamaican musician. Rita Marley, Bob Marley’s widow, and her children, Ziggy and Cedella, will join the project as producers. There is no planned premiere date yet.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the biographical film. The filmmaker directed King Richard: Beyond the Game, a six-Oscar-nominated film about the father of Serena and Venus Williams.