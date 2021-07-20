a big promotion at -26%

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is elegant and safe at the same time. It is specially designed to adapt to all types of users. Adults and children can use it perfectly, whether they are beginners or the initiated. In addition to a minimalist design, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is light and very handy. A few seconds are sufficient to unfold and collapse.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S: for quick and easy journeys

For your short trips around the city, you can get around faster with this electric scooter. With it you can drive up to 25 km / h. Thanks to its 7650 mAh battery, it has a range of 30 kilometers. You can use it to make several trips before charging.

Note that this model has an intelligent energy management system (BMS) that can be used to optimize autonomy. It is also equipped with a speed controller. In addition, the scooter was equipped with a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) to recover energy during long braking.

Speaking of brakes: this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S benefits from a disc brake system for the rear wheel. An E-ABS system is integrated at the front. High-performance shock absorbers have been installed for your comfort. And for your safety, it is equipped with non-slip tires. That is 8.5 inches. They therefore guarantee very good handling. The motor is a DC model with 250W. So equipped, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S shows 12.5 kg on the scales.

It should be noted that this electric scooter also has an LED screen on the handlebar. The speed, range and mileage are displayed there. In addition, it benefits from the Bluetooth connectivity. You can check your driving speed or the remaining range in real time with your smartphone via the Mi Home app. Another interesting point: it comes with an extra tire and padlock.

Today the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is available for 329.99 euros instead of 449.99 euros.

