A big discount for this Crucial Ballistix 16 GB 3600 MHz DDR4 memory kit

After the M.2 NVMe SSD that we previously offered you in the promotion, we are now switching to RAM. This good plan concerns the Crucial Ballistix 16 GB kit in DDR4 3600 MHz.

Crucial Ballistix: Powerful RAM at an affordable price

Crucial doesn’t need to be equipped with its Ballistix memory. The latter offers performance at a very good price. The 16 GB DDR4 3600 MHz kit is available for sale today. So you can upgrade your PC for not too expensive.

This RAM supports Intel XMP 2.0 technology for automatic overclocking or at standard JEDEC speed. So that they don’t get too hot, the strips are equipped with an aluminum heat sink.

Here are the features of this kit:

Latency: CAS 16 Extended Timings: 16-18-18-38 Voltage: 1.35 V Frequency and Speed ​​PC: 3600 MHz – PC4-28800

This kit is perfect for slot machines and for those who want to overclock it too. It is currently 75 euros, while on average it is closer to 100 euros. As always, we don’t have to wait too long, this is a temporary offer.

Why be seduced by this offer?

3600 MHz RAM Good performance Good price

