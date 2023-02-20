A 63-year-old doctor who says he’s biologically 43 starts his morning with a smoothie. Here’s the recipe.

Dr. Mark Hyman typically begins his day with an antioxidant-packed smoothie.Dr. Mark Hyman/Getty

Dr. Mark Hyman, 63, is a long life specialist who mentioned he’s biologically 20 years youthful.

Hyman mentioned that is partly right down to his wholesome morning routine, together with a protein-packed smoothie.

Hyman’s “wholesome getting older shake” incorporates berries, collagen, almond butter, and extra.

Longevity professional Dr. Mark Hyman shared his morning routine with Insider, which features a protein-packed smoothie.

Hyman is 63 however mentioned his “organic age” is 43, partly due to the best way he begins his days, he instructed Insider’s Gabby Landsverk.

After strength-training for half-hour, Hyman whips up a smoothie that he calls a “wholesome getting older shake.”

It is packed stuffed with plant vitamins, wholesome fat, and 48 grams of protein, which helps construct and preserve muscle.

“As you become older, muscle mass is extra essential. It is a essential piece of wholesome getting older,” Hyman mentioned.

Right here is the recipe for the smoothie that Hyman shared on Instagram:

Hyman will get 48 grams of protein by including whey protein to his shake, he instructed Landsverk.

Writing about his morning smoothie on Instagram, Hyman mentioned that many smoothies are too excessive in sugar, which registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine beforehand defined to Insider.

“The seeds, almond butter, and MCT oil are an ideal supply of wholesome fat to maintain you energized, full, and targeted,” Hyman wrote. “The collagen has gut-healing and anti-aging properties and I attempt to use greens like frozen zucchini or cauliflower so as to add some creaminess to my smoothie, as an alternative of counting on bananas which might be excessive in sugar.”

Hyman primarily makes use of low-glycemic fruit like blueberries, that are wealthy in antioxidants and in addition scrumptious, Hyman wrote.

“This sort of smoothie will go away you feeling nice all morning lengthy,” he mentioned.

