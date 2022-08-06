A 5-year-old running to her father is among those killed in Gaza.

5-year-old Alaa Qadoum was at her grandfather’s residence within the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when her father and one other relative arrived by motorbike at a close-by mosque, in response to a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

When she noticed her father, Abdullah Qadoum, Alaa ran towards him, mentioned the neighbor, Amir Omar. It was at that second that an Israeli airstrike hit close by.

Hours later Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so her grieving family members may plant a couple of last kisses on her brow earlier than she was laid to relaxation. A brilliant pink bow tied most of her hair again.