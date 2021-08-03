a 4TB external hard drive for less than 100 euros

External hard drives are making a comeback with rising prices for cloud storage and free services that are chargeable like Google’s. Here’s a great external hard drive from Seagate Expansion for under $ 100.

Thanks to its robust housing, the Seagate Expansion is a solid external hard drive, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go, especially since it does not take up much space as it is compact. Inside there is a hard drive with a capacity of 4 TB in 2.5-inch format. The latter is powered by the supplied USB cable, so you don’t have to be near an electrical outlet.

This external hard drive is compatible with the various Windows versions, but also with MacOS or Linux, provided it is formatted. The transfer takes place via a USB 3.0 interface and offers a very good transfer rate via the SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.0 port. If your PC doesn’t have this technology, you know it’s backwards compatible with USB 2.0

Right now, the Seagate 4TB expansion is $ 99.99 instead of $ 149.99. If we roll over the price over a period of 2 years (EMEA guarantee) it will cost you only 4.17 euros per month, while a 2 TB Google One subscription costs 99.99 euros for one year! You have the option of connecting it through your internet box for remote access. If you’re looking to switch to 5G, there’s a great phone from Vivo here too.

Better price than cloud storage USB 3.0 transfer speed Self-powered

