A 2022 Gift Guide For Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Masters

Looking for the Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Grasp in your life could be a little chaotic. Who is aware of what books they may have already got? Have they got a D&D Past account already?

Fortunately there are alternatives past the official books and merchandise accessible from Wizards of the Coast. I’ve collected a couple of gadgets right here that may put a smile on any D&D dungeon grasp’s face when it comes time to open their presents. They vary from the cheap to the luxurious to permit for all kinds of choices.

Slaying The Dragon: A Secret Historical past of Dungeons & Dragons

D&D shall be celebrating its fiftieth anniversary in 2024. Slaying The Dragon: a Secret Historical past of Dungeons & Dragons appears to be like again on the troubled second act of the sport. Whereas this era is remebered for the creation of a number of beloved settings similar to Dragonlance and the Forgotten Realms, it was additionally a time of dangerous monetary strikes, clashes of personalities and company intrigue.

Creator Ben Riggs went to the supply and interviewed most of the personalities who had been a part of the corporate that created TSR throughout this turbulent period. He received entry to gross sales data, laborious information and different info that has been whispered about for years. However he additionally contains fascinating anecdotes about Christmas layoffs, the tales behind well-known paintings and the close to disasterous finish of the corporate that would have killed D&D earlier than it grew to become the popular culture phenomenon it’s in the present day.

VHS Cube

Among the present reputation of Dungeons & Dragons will be attributed to the fuzzy nostalgia for the 80s introduced on by reveals like Stranger Issues. What’s extra 80s than VCRs and the black plastic cassettes that introduced films residence? How about cube impressed by the movies contained inside?

VHS Cube provide seven hand crafted deluxe cube to roll in model. Every set is available in a field impressed by the blocky instances that contained tresures recorded off the TV. Seeing these instances causes the nice previous emotions to hit laborious.

Improv For Players Second Version

Dungeon Masters are on the heart of each session of the sport. They’re anticipated to maintain the story flowing and react to the gamers actions irrespective of how daring. Improv For Players from Evil Hat Productions offers everybody on the desk some classes in how one can work collectively to supply memorable moments in play.

The ebook adapts info from improvisational stage lessons to assist Dungeon Masters really feel extra comfy creating narratives on the fly. It contains heat up players to get everybody in a inventive house, recommendation from improv actors and players who’ve one foot in each worlds and recommendations on creating memorable characters and durable relationships with the smallest bits of data.

Tenfold Dungeon

There are a variety of choices for Dungeon Masters and terrain. Corporations like Dwarven Forge provide elaborate, luxurious setups that may be painted and displayed after the sport is completed. On the opposite facet of the spectrum you’ve got an organization like Loke Battlemats which characteristic customizable battlemaps that may be marked up because the battle rages on.

Tenfold Dungeon sits in the course of these two factors. These 3d room setups permit Dungeon Masters to construct out the subsequent journey location and flip over the room because the gamers enter. They’re constructed to the 5e scale and work properly with miniatures and dungeon decorations.

There are 4 units at present accessible: The Fort, The Temple, The City and Dungeons and Sewers. When not in use the rooms nest inside one another to suit again contained in the field. Every set additionally features a 5e journey that pre-builds the set for an evening or two when the Dungeon Grasp wants some inspiration.

How To Defend Your Lair

Any of Keith Ammann’s books in The Monsters Know What They’re Doing sequence would make a wonderful Dungeon Grasp’s reward. These books dig into the psychology of monsters from the Monster Handbook and different sources to make them not simply extra reasonable however more practical one the combat begins.

The newest entry, How To Defend Your Lair, goes into element not simply on the traps and defenses that monsters may put up on their residence turf but additionally the hows and whys they in regards to the selections they made in protection. Understanding these motivations makes it simpler for Dungeon Masters to react to one of the best laid plans of gamers. The ebook additionally comes with a dozen ready-made lairs to choose aside for research or to drop right into a dungeon to problem any set of adventurers.