a 165 Hz QHD curved gaming screen for less than 250 euros

It might be time to change your pc screen and if you are a gamer you will be amazed by the Dell S2722DGM as it has very nice specs and moreover, it has double the promotion in that regard.

Dell S2722DGM: a 165 Hz QHD curved gaming monitor

Recently, you were offered a 240 Hz gaming monitor from the same brand at a great price. Today it is a slightly larger model that we offer you in this good plan.

The Dell S2722DGM is 27-inch diagonal with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which means you will have image quality at the rendezvous, especially since the refresh rate is 165 Hz with a latency of just 1 ms, so you will have a smooth and responsive image. In addition, it is a 1500R curved plate that allows you to be more immersed in games and protects you from eye strain.

This curved screen also has anti-blue light and anti-flicker filters, as well as compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which synchronizes the graphics card and the screen to prevent tearing and image breakouts.

While it was € 329.99, it is currently € 299, but is eligible for a € 50 refund offer. In the end, it costs 249 euros, a very interesting offer for this type of gaming screen.

Why order this model?

QHDAMD FreeSync Premium resolution 165 Hz refresh rate

