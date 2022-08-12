A 1,300-Pound Walrus Could Be Killed if She Endangers the Public

Norway has warned that it could should kill a walrus named Freya out of concern that the 1,300-pound animal may hurt the delighted onlookers who’ve been unable to keep away from her throughout her summer time go to to the nation’s coast.

Individuals have been swimming near Freya, throwing objects at her and posing for images, typically with their kids, Vegard Oen Hatten, a spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, informed The New York Occasions on Friday. The company has warned individuals to keep away from the walrus, but when that doesn’t work, “there’s a chance to greenlight a managed operation to place the animal down,” Mr. Hatten stated.

There are different doable options, together with transferring Freya from the realm, he added, whereas noting that killing Freya could be a “final resort.” No closing determination has been made.