92 percent of hairdressers with low wages | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Almost every fifth full-time employee in Germany works for low wages.

The low wage share is especially high for hairdressers at 92 percent, in response by the federal government to a request by the Left on Labor Day on Saturday, which is available to the German news agency in Berlin. The latter affected nearly 50,000 people. In the hairdressing sector, the median gross income was recently 1,680 euros per month.

In the floristry, 85 percent of all permanent full-time employees work for a low wage. This is 78 percent each in cosmetics and among professional drivers in passenger transport.

One is considered to receive a low wage if one receives less than two-thirds of the median wage from anyone in a full-time job subject to social security contributions. Recently, that was 18.8 percent of full-time employees or just under four million – the threshold was last at 2,267 euros. In the west that share was 16.3 percent. Five years earlier this was 16.5 percent. In the East, at 30.4 percent, almost every third person worked for a low wage – after 37.3 percent five years earlier.

At the higher end of the income scale, median wages are sometimes well above $ 6,000 – for lawyers with good jobs in legal advice or jurisdiction, for example.

The German trade union federation DGB and the individual trade unions want to stand up for labor rights this time on Labor Day on May 1, under the motto “Solidarity is the future”. A live stream of panel discussions, culture and sayings should provide entertaining speeches. The demands for the federal election will also be presented.

The spokeswoman for left-wing labor market policy, Sabine Zimmermann, who made the request, called for more efforts against low wages. So far, the minimum wage has changed little in the way millions of workers are fobbed off with the lowest wages. “In the Corona crisis, of all people, the workers with the lowest wages will be hit hardest by the lockdowns.”

First of all, crisis protection must be significantly improved. “Short-time working benefits are too low for many employees,” says Zimmermann. Unemployment benefits must also be increased. The minimum wage must also quickly rise to 12 euros.